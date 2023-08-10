Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTLK shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.64 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

