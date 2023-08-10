Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on OTLK shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Outlook Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.64 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Outlook Therapeutics
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.