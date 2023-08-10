Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT at $15.75

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

REPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Repsol in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Repsol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REPYY

Repsol Stock Up 1.5 %

REPYY stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Repsol had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.29. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.