Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) PT at $55.25

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,842 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,618,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,313,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NVT opened at $54.30 on Monday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

