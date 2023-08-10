Nauticus Robotics (KITT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect Nauticus Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KITT opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Nauticus Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Nauticus Robotics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

KITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nauticus Robotics from $5.25 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Nauticus Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

Featured Stories

