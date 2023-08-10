Aya Gold & Silver (AYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of C$14.12 million during the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:AYA opened at C$7.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.93. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.59 and a one year high of C$11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$913.37 million, a P/E ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$99,475.00. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

