912 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 912 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $556.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COST. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

