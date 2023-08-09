Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $238.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.75 and a 200 day moving average of $237.72. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

