DAGCO Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,535,635. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $453.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

