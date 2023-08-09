JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,171 shares of company stock worth $20,535,635 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $453.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

