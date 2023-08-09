C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 186 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,171 shares of company stock worth $20,535,635 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $453.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

