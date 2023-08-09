ML & R Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,488 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $54,391,133,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,535,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

