Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 709 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $54,391,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,535,635. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $453.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

