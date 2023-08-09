Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 570 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $453.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,171 shares of company stock worth $20,535,635. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

