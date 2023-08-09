Hoylecohen LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 25,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

JPM opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,171 shares of company stock worth $20,535,635. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

