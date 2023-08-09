Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

