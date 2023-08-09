Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

