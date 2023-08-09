Perpetual Ltd Makes New $426,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $270.99 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

