Truist Financial Corp Has $13.59 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $548.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

