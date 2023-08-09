Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

