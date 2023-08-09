Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $443,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.63. The company has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

