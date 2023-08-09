Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.85. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.63 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

