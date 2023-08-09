General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

