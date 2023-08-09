Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 765 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.