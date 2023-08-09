Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 765 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.
Shares of CSX opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
