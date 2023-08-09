Perpetual Ltd Makes New $314,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $274.14 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.92 and its 200 day moving average is $285.65. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.78.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

