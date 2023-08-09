Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,464 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 49,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

