Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 343,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 179,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.02. The stock has a market cap of $450.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.