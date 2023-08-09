Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

