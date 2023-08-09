Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 99 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.46.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

EL stock opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $166.27 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.50.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

