Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,561 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,385.20.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

