Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 230,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 149,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.