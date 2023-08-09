Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,246 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,395,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,733,000 after acquiring an additional 331,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $205.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

