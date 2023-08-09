Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.