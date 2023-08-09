Assetmark Inc. Buys 4,918 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.61.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

