Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,307,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,668,000 after acquiring an additional 293,512 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 164,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 13,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

