Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

