Private Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

