Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 13,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $431.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.