Camden National Bank Sells 1,352 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 192.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 49,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 19,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $431.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.