Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

