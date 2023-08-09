Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average of $108.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

