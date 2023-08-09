Perpetual Ltd Takes $327,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.
Duke Energy Stock Up 2.8 %
DUK opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Oil & Gas Are Moving In August, Here Are The 3 Industry Favorites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.