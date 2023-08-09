Truist Financial Corp Has $16.50 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Unum Group worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 990.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after buying an additional 1,184,937 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 294,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 60,894 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,337.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,330 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

