NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 724,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179,515 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NCR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NCR Price Performance

NYSE:NCR opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

