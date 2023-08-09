Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,452,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,052 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,188. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $344.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.57 and a 1 year high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.