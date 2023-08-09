First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Raised by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

