Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,415 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $706.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

