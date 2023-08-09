Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $477,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

PBF opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

