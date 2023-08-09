iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,648,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,414,000 after purchasing an additional 416,502 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,412 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.