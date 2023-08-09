Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,567 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Amcor worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Amcor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

