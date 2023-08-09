Assetmark Inc. Purchases 10,051 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 195,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Corning by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

Corning stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.